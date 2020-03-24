Jaguars owner Khan donating $1 million to COVID-19 response

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jaguars owner Shad Khan is committing $1 million to aid in the area’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the team announced on Wednesday.

Khan’s donation will be spread among five Northeast Florida organizations, with further allocations announced as the crisis evolves.

SHAD KHAN: “I want to say thank you to every group or individual who is personally stepping up for the people of Jacksonville during these uncertain times. It’s my privilege to help."



“I want to say thank you to every group or individual who is personally stepping up for the people of Jacksonville during these uncertain times,” Khan said in a statement. “It’s my privilege to help.

“However, the most important gift is the one everyone in Jacksonville can share with one another, and that’s to heed the direction of our health authorities here and nationally so we can get past this safely and successfully. Let’s get through this together but let’s do it by staying home. We’ll catch up in Jax soon, in good health and spirit, and I look forward to that day.”

Among the groups that Khan’s donation is going to include:

• Florida’s First Coast Relief Fund ($400,000).

• Feeding Northeast Florida ($75,000).

• Clara White Mission ($75,000).

• Jacksonville Public Education Fund ($50,000).

• Local chapter of the American Red Cross ($50,000).