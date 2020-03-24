86ºF

Jaguars owner Khan donating $1 million to COVID-19 response

Justin Barney, Sports editor

FILE - This file Sept. 24, 2017 file photo shows Shad Khan at Wembley Stadium in London. The Jacksonville Jaguars will play two home games in London next season, strengthening the franchises foothold in an overseas market the NFL is eager to expand. The Jaguars will play back-to-back games at historic Wembley Stadium, giving them a potential home-field advantage in the second one since they wont have to travel that week. Specific dates were not announced.(AP Photo/Matt Dunham, FILE) (Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jaguars owner Shad Khan is committing $1 million to aid in the area’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the team announced on Wednesday.

Khan’s donation will be spread among five Northeast Florida organizations, with further allocations announced as the crisis evolves.

“I want to say thank you to every group or individual who is personally stepping up for the people of Jacksonville during these uncertain times,” Khan said in a statement. “It’s my privilege to help.

“However, the most important gift is the one everyone in Jacksonville can share with one another, and that’s to heed the direction of our health authorities here and nationally so we can get past this safely and successfully. Let’s get through this together but let’s do it by staying home. We’ll catch up in Jax soon, in good health and spirit, and I look forward to that day.”

Among the groups that Khan’s donation is going to include:

• Florida’s First Coast Relief Fund ($400,000).

• Feeding Northeast Florida ($75,000).

• Clara White Mission ($75,000).

• Jacksonville Public Education Fund ($50,000).

• Local chapter of the American Red Cross ($50,000).

