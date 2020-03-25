71ºF

Ryan Murphy among Olympians applauding decision to postpone Tokyo games

Former Bolles swimmer looks forward to 2021

Cole Pepper, Sports anchor/reporter

DES MOINES, IOWA - MARCH 05: Ryan Murphy looks on during Day Two of the TYR Pro Swim Series at Des Moines on March 05, 2020 at the MidAmerican Energy Aquatic Center at the Wellmark YMCA in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (2020 Getty Images)

Since the announcement that the Olympics would be postponed, we’re getting reactions from athletes--just about all of it in support of the decision. That includes three-time Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy, the former Bolles swimmer who posted comments in support of the decision.

When the Olympics finally take place, Murphy will be among the favorites to medal in the 100-meter and 200-meter backstroke events and the medley relay. He won gold in all three events in the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro.

