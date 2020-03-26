Armada soccer season canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Armada’s 2020 soccer season has been canceled, the National Premier Soccer League announced on Thursday as the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep the sports world on lockdown.

The Armada U-23 team were preparing to start their sixth season of play on May 7 at Patton Park. The United States Adult Soccer Association extended its ban until April 30, while the Center for Disease Control recommended no group activities for eight weeks, which put the timeline to May 10 at the earliest.

The Armada have been making progress this offseason in getting a soccer-specific stadium built in downtown Jacksonville. Last November, Mayor Lenny Curry’s budget review committee approved a land option agreement for the stadium. The City Council then voted unanimously on Jan. 29 to sell a five-acre parcel to RP Sports Investments to develop a new stadium.

The Armada originally began play in the North American Soccer League in 2015. It ultimately shifted into the NPSL, a league that is split among amateur, professional or a blend of the two.