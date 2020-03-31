Former Columbia High star Tunsil helps financially during pandemic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Laremy Tunsil is doing his part to help during the coronavirus pandemic.

The former Lake City Columbia high school and current Houston Texans football star announced his intentions to help during the COVID-19 pandemic by pledging up to $250,000 to relief efforts.

Tunsil said that two of those donations are marked for the Florida Gateway Food Bank in Lake City and the Star of Hope Mission in Houston. Tunsil was the 13th overall pick of the Dolphins in the 2016 draft out of Mississippi and was traded to the Texans last August.

In these times, I want to do everything I can do to support those in need. I will be committing up to $250K towards Covid-19 relief, including donations to the Florida Gateway Food Bank in my hometown of Lake City and the @StarofHopeMission in Houston. #LaremyCares pic.twitter.com/tXGzehmidr — Laremy Tunsil (@KingTunsil78) March 30, 2020

"First and foremost, I hope everybody is staying safe, practicing your social distance and washing hands," Tunsil said in the video. "I want to help in critical times like this. So If you have any necessities such as your light bill, your water bill, your car note, rent, etc., what I'm going to have you guys do is take a picture of that and send it to this email: Laremycares@gmail.com. My team will go through the emails and help in any way that we can.”

He is among the best left tackles in the league and should be in line to potentially become the highest-paid at his position in the league when he signs his next contract.