Yannick Ngakoue to Jaguars: ‘Let’s both move on’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Yannick Ngakoue really doesn’t want to be in Jacksonville anymore.

On Tuesday, Ngakoue responded to a tweet from NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo about the Jaguars receiving trade interest for the disgruntled Jacksonville defensive end.

“Let’s agree to disagree. Why hold a man from taking care of his family. It’s obvious my time is up in my current situation. Let’s both move on @Jaguars.”

Ngakoue has been very public about his desire to leave the Jaguars, announcing on March 2 that he told the franchise of his desire to play somewhere else. Bridges were apparently burned last summer when Ngakoue, seeking a new contract, was irked by public remarks by then-executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin.

The Jaguars responded by putting the non-exclusive franchise tag on Ngakoue this season, guaranteeing him between $17.7 and $18.1 million in 2020. A holdout under the new collective bargaining agreement would be far more costly to Ngakoue than his in 2019, including the loss of an accrued season if he were to miss more than five days without an excused absence.