Sports

Gators Breakdown: Matt Wyatt conversation - Not surprised by Mullen’s success at Florida

Wyatt considers Mullen to be one of the best coaches in the SEC

David Waters, News4Jax

Tags: Gators Breakdown, Gators Football, Dan Mullen, SEC, 2020, Florida Gators, Todd Grantham, Kirby Smart
Florida head coach Dan Mullen holds the Peach Bowl trophy after his team's win over the Michigan Wolverines at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Dec. 29, 2018 in Atlanta. The Gators defeated the Wolverines 41-15. (Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

Dan Mullen has had great success in his two seasons at Florida and that hasn’t gone unnoticed.

David Waters is joined by Matt Wyatt (The Matt Wyatt Show, Mississippi State Analyst) to dive into why he’s not surprised by Mullen’s early accomplishments at Florida. Matt also hits on Mullen’s QB development, Mullen compared to other SEC coaches, and Todd Grantham’s 3rd down defense.

