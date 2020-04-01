Gators Breakdown: Matt Wyatt conversation - Not surprised by Mullen’s success at Florida

Dan Mullen has had great success in his two seasons at Florida and that hasn’t gone unnoticed.

David Waters is joined by Matt Wyatt (The Matt Wyatt Show, Mississippi State Analyst) to dive into why he’s not surprised by Mullen’s early accomplishments at Florida. Matt also hits on Mullen’s QB development, Mullen compared to other SEC coaches, and Todd Grantham’s 3rd down defense.

