Armada FC Youth Academy offers at-home training videos. And fans are loving them

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Organizations around the world are learning how to operate differently due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Jacksonville Armada’s season was canceled but their youth division is still working hard to keep players engaged.

“Right when this stuff was coming down we had a feeling that we would be off for a while I think it is a little bit longer than we expected now but we talked to the directors about how we could keep the players busy at home and we said let’s just start shooting videos," said Armada FC Youth Academy Executive director Pat Cannon.

Those videos have been a hit with players with many of them even taking their own videos of themselves doing the workout and that may help to keep the program going.

“We are at nine videos so we have enough stuff right now to get us through next week then we start looking at being innovative again so maybe the player send us stuff that they come up with at the house so maybe we get the video they send us then we can edit them and find the best ones and kind of put some onto the players to make them think outside the box that could be a fun next step to the videos,” Cannon said.

Some players have already been having some fun and submitting their own videos including one where toilet paper was used instead of a soccer ball.

“Make them think as well so they are turning their cognitive skills if they can now think of exercises that can help and maybe it will get them a little airplay of social media as well," Cannon said.

Visit ArmadaFCyouth.com to watch the videos.