Former Jaguars DE Campbell earns NFL All-Decade honor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Calais Campbell added one more honor on his way out of town.

The former Jaguars defensive end was named to the 2010’s All-Decade Team on Monday, the only representative from Jacksonville to make the list.

He was traded to Baltimore last month for a fifth-round draft pick, ending a stellar but brief time in town.

Campbell was the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year last season and one of the most revered and charitable athletes to play in town.

He was dubbed the Mayor of Sacksonville during the 2017 season after signing as a free agent and helping lead Jacksonville to the AFC championship game that season.

Campbell spent just three seasons of the decade with the Jaguars but became arguably the best free agent signing in franchise history, earning three consecutive Pro Bowl selections and a first-team All-Pro honor in 2017. He started all 48 regular season games in that span and had 195 tackles and 31.5 sacks.

Campbell spent his first nine seasons with Arizona.