Three area players, 2 current Jaguars on Max-Preps all-decade team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three area high school football products and a pair of current Jaguars players were named to the MaxPreps All-Decade football team on Tuesday.

Former Yulee running back Derrick Henry and Columbia product Laremy Tunsil were first-team selections. Trinity Christian graduate Shaun Wade was a second-team selection at defensive back.

Henry rushed for a national record 12,124 yards from 2009-12 and smashed a 59-year-old rushing record set by Sugar Land, Texas back Ken Hall. Henry rushed for a state-record 4,260 yards in his senior season.

Tunsil was a dominant anchor tackle for the Tigers, playing during the same time period as Henry. He was a first-round pick of the Miami Dolphins in 2016 and currently plays for the Texans.

Wade played on both sides of the ball for the Conquerors. He had 130 career tackles and 12 interceptions and also starred as a receiver. He had 1,569 all-purpose yards and 13 TDs in his career.

All three were first-team selections on February’s’ News4Jax All-25 team.

Among current Jaguars players on the All-Decade team are running back Leonard Fournette (New Orleans St. Augustine) and offensive tackle Cam Robinson (West Monroe High School) were also first-team selections on the All-Decade team.

