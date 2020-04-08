Gators Breakdown: What makes Dan Mullen’s offense so effective? 

Many college football pundits consider Florida head coach Dan Mullen one of the best offensive minds and developer of talent in all of college football.

To extend that thought, David Waters brings on Stephen Prather, from SportSource Analytics, to take a deep dive into Mullen’s offense at Mississippi State and what that means for Florida after two seasons and moving forward. David is also joined by Will Miles (Read and Reaction) to further the conversation on the Florida side.

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

