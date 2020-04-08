72ºF

Gators Breakdown: What makes Dan Mullen’s offense so effective? 

Mullen’s history shows his knack for controlling games through offense 

David Waters, News4Jax

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 30: Head coach Dan Mullen of the Florida Gators reacts against the Virginia Cavaliers during the first half of the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on December 30, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Many college football pundits consider Florida head coach Dan Mullen one of the best offensive minds and developer of talent in all of college football.

To extend that thought, David Waters brings on Stephen Prather, from SportSource Analytics, to take a deep dive into Mullen’s offense at Mississippi State and what that means for Florida after two seasons and moving forward. David is also joined by Will Miles (Read and Reaction) to further the conversation on the Florida side.

