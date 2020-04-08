Jaguars purchasing 45,000 team-branded protective masks for local businesses

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars are joining the fight against COVID-19.

The team is purchasing 45,000 Jaguars-branded masks through a local company and will distribute those to businesses across the area that remain in operation it said in a release on Wednesday morning.

The masks will feature the Jaguars logo and will begin being distributed at some point next week. It is the second major COVID-19 assist by the franchise. Owner Shad Khan personally gave $1 million in the battle, with those funds staying local.

The team said that Khan’s donation went to Florida’s First Coast Relief Fund, Feeding Northeast Florida, the Clara White Mission, the Jacksonville Public Education Fund and the local chapter of the American Red Cross.

The battle against COVID-19 has affected the entire world, killing thousands and bringing sports to a halt. The virus impact the Jaguars organization when former offensive tackle and Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist Tony Boselli was diagnosed with it and spent five days in the intensive care unit at the Mayo Clinic undergoing treatment for it.

”When you go out in public, here in Jacksonville or anywhere, put a mask on,” Boselli said in his public service announcement video that was posted Monday. “It will protect you, it will protect your family and those you come in contact with. If we wash our hands, if we do our social distancing and we wear a mask, we’ll get through this faster, safely and together.”