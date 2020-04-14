Jaguars players step up to help organizations during pandemic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Football may be on hiatus, but Jaguars players aren’t sitting on the sidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leonard Fournette became the latest Jaguars player to offer assistance. The team announced on Tuesday that the running back has donated enough money to help the Second Harvest Food Bank in New Orleans provide 7,000 meals per week for the next eight weeks. Fournette played in college at LSU and grew up in New Orleans.

Offensive lineman Tyler Shatley has donated more than $10,000 to numerous causes that benefit senior citizens. He partnered with Florida Blue and Feeding Northeast Florida. Shatley’s assistance will help seniors across the area, as well as a separate program benefiting first responders and healthcare workers, receive more than 1,500 meals daily.

Defensive lineman Carl Davis and his Trenchwork Foundation announced it will provide catered meals for the 31 residents at Five Star Veteran Center for the next four weeks.

The Jaguars Foundation partnered with Davis and Shatley during their efforts, and owner Shad Khan said on March 24 that he was donating $1 million to various area causes in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

Even former Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles remains making an impact in the area.

Foles announced that his Foles Believe Foundation was making grants to nine food banks around the country, including Feeding Northeast Florida.