Jaguars tackle Jawaan Taylor: Draft changes, virtual workouts the norm

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jawaan Taylor went through the draft process last season, so he knows what it’s like.

But that process, and the ones before it, are far different than the one that players are facing now.

Taylor went through a relatively normal draft cycle, from the NFL combine and pro day before the Jaguars made the University of Florida offensive tackle their second-round pick.

For some of Taylor’s former Gators teammates, 2020 is uncharted territory as the COVID-19 pandemic has made the typical pre-draft work far different for NFL teams and prospects.

Taylor says that not having a pro day and in-person interviews does make the process more difficult for the players

“It is tough to not be able to showcase your talent for the coaches and the teams. At that point, you have to go off of the film,” he said. “It is tough not being able to do that, so I feel for those guys.”

This year's draft class won’t be the only players who will be learning to work out virtually. The NFL announced that this year’s offseason program will include players working out through video from home. Taylor says he loves offseason workouts and he is confident that even the virtual workouts will have him prepared for next season.

“I know right now the NFL is supposed to be helping players with money to get equipment to use at home. Right now, that is what we are in the process of doing,” he said. “I have been training myself along with a few other teammates. I feel like the virtual program will be pretty good. It will be a lot different. I feel like we will be able to get a lot of work in and we will see how it goes.”

Taylor likes to change out his workout routines he is now working with a trainer in Jacksonville who is helping him find ways to stay in shape.

“I do a lot of different things — I do yoga, I do boxing. I do things like that to keep my [fitness level] up and I still do run to keep in shape,” he said.