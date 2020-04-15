City honors former Bolles, Lee football coach Corky Rogers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville City Council honored former Lee High and Bolles football coach Corky Rogers on Tuesday night, passing a resolution that recognizes the iconic figure who died last February.

Rogers, one of the most successful high school coaches in the history of the sport, died on Feb. 26 after a series of health problems. Rogers was 76. The resolution passed 19-0.

Rogers won 10 state championships and went 465-84-1 in a career that began in 1972 at Lee. Rogers left for Bolles in 1989, jumpstarting a program that would go on to become one of the most prominent in the country.

The 10 state championships by Rogers are the most by a coach in state history. He retired following the 2016 season and a Class 4A state runner-up finish.

“The City of Jacksonville hereby commemorates and celebrates the life and achievements of legendary high school coach and pillar of the Jacksonville community Corky Rogers for his unmatched excellence as a local high school coach, for his countless sporting achievements and accolades, for his inspirational work with the local youth, and for being a pillar of the Jacksonville community,” the resolution read.