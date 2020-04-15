Gators Breakdown: Georgia is a must-win for Florida in 2020 | Trask vs Mond 

For all the success Dan Mullen has brought Florida in his first two seasons, one item still missing… a win over the Georgia Bulldogs.

David Waters and Will Miles are joined by Neil Blackmon (Saturday Down South) to discuss his latest piece, “When college football returns, no one will have a bigger opportunity than Dan Mullen and Florida.” The guys discuss that opportunity and what it could do for Florida for the 2020 season and moving forward.

Also, the trio hits on SEC Network’s Jordan Rogers believing Kellen Mond, and not Kyle Trask, could be the SEC’s best quarterback.

