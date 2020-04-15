What will sports look like when the games return?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Getting back to the games. When will it happen, and, what will it look like when it does?

Both President Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have expressed their desire to get sports back up and running across the country, even without fans in the stands. “I think that we do need to support content like sports and events, like if NASCAR can do a race and televise it without having large crowds, I think that is a good thing,” DeSantis said on Tuesday.

He went on to call professional sports employees essential workers, opening the door for the possible return to sports here in Florida.

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp general manager Harold Craw said that he feels like things are going in the right direction.

“If you had asked me this two weeks ago, I was down on getting the season up and running,” he said. “But from the officials to the conversations we have had in the league, to conversations between the minor league and major league, I am in a different place now. And I do feel we are going to get this done and I do feel we are going to have a baseball season.”

Steven Shotola, the director of multimedia for the Jacksonville Sharks, agreed that the Gov. DeSantis’ remarks are a positive sign for sports

“It is a step in the right direction for our timeline of things that need to happen,” Shotola said. “We are hoping to kick off in June, but that will be difficult. One of the things that need to happen will be us to be able to work back in our offices.”

Both the Jumbo Shrimp and the Sharks are hoping to get back on the field but they both will approach it differently. The Jumbo Shrimp are prepared if they must play games without fans in the ballpark, while the Sharks are committed to not taking the field until fans can watch live in the Shark Tank.