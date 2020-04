Area athletes who have signed during the spring period

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The spring signing period for high school athletes is here and dozens of area students have signed with college programs. A look at this athletes as provided by their high schools. This list will be updated.

Bolles: Marley Barton, girls lacrosse, Sewanee; Alexander Bryan, boys crew, Embry-Riddle; Chris Commander, football, Washington and Lee; Colson Cronk, football, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy; Cate Haskell, girls crew, Princeton; Jack Hattery, boys swimming, University of Delaware; Stone Henderson, boys crew, University of California San Diego; Jeremiah Johnson, football, Keiser University; Jackson Kirk, boys swimming, Florida Atlantic; Ashley Khoo, girls swimming, George Washington University; Rayna Kuthiala, girls crew, Boston University; Sam Levin, football, Elon; Lauren MacGregor, girls lacrosse, Warren Wilson College; Alonso Munoz, boys soccer, Northeastern University; Ben Netting, football, Marist College; Will Netting, football, Marist College; Andre Parker, football, Monmouth College; Kenny Samuels, football, Oberlin College; Salma Shaalan, girls crew, Clemson; Kathryn Teofilo, girls diving, Kenyon College; Mario Vargas, boys crew, Embry-Riddle.

Christ’s Church: Tia Davenport, girls soccer, Lees-McRae; Aeden Sheehan, football, Valdosta State.

Fernandina Beach: Chase Boyd, football, Ohio Wesleyan; Katelin Richards, girls golf, University of Albany.

Middleburg: Cam Faucett, baseball, Fayetteville Tech Community College; Joe Justino, football, University of West Florida; Kayla Konnick, girls track and field, Florida State College at Jacksonville; Felicity Muncy, softball, South Georgia State; Tripp Rawlins, baseball, Edward Waters.

Oakleaf: Damian Rogers, boys soccer, Campbell.

West Nassau: Malachi Moore, baseball, Edward Waters.

Wolfson: Ray Murphy, football, Methodist University.