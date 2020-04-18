Report: Jaguars have explored trade options for RB Fournette

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars could be moving on from running back Leonard Fournette, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter tweeted on Saturday that Jacksonville has had trade discussions with other teams regarding Fournette leading up to next week’s NFL draft.

Jaguars have had trade discussions with other teams regarding RB Leonard Fournette, league sources tell ESPN. Fournette is due $4.16 million in base salary in 2020. It's a situation that bears watching as this week's draft approaches. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 18, 2020

If Jacksonville does move on from Fournette, it would be another indictment on the franchise’s anemic track record when it comes to first-round misses. Among its first-round picks in the 2010s, only Josh Allen (2019), Taven Bryan (2018) and Fournette (2017) remain with the team.

It dealt 2015 and ’16 first-rounders Dante Fowler Jr. and Jalen Ramsey, respectively, in the last two years.

Jacksonville went 6-10 last season and has endured more offseason bad press over the last year than any time in franchise history.

Fournette was drafted fourth overall in 2017, ahead of players like Christian McCaffrey, Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson. He has rushed for 2,631 yards and 17 TDs.