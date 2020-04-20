Gators Breakdown: Ciatrick Fason conversation

Many Gators fans consider Catrick Fason one of the most underrated players in University of Florida football. Fason certainly left his mark, even in the Ron Zook years of 2002-2004.

Ciatrick joins David Waters as they discuss Fason's time at Florida as well as what he's doing now in helping young athletes today. Topics include:

His recruitment being an FSU fan

The transition from Steve Spurrier to Ron Zook and Ron Zook to Urban Meyer

What went wrong under Zook

Why didn't he stay to play for Meyer

Seeing his teammates win the 2006 National Championship

and more

