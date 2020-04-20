Gators Breakdown: Ciatrick Fason conversation
One of Jacksonville’s best looks back on his time as a Gator
Many Gators fans consider Catrick Fason one of the most underrated players in University of Florida football. Fason certainly left his mark, even in the Ron Zook years of 2002-2004.
Ciatrick joins David Waters as they discuss Fason's time at Florida as well as what he's doing now in helping young athletes today. Topics include:
- His recruitment being an FSU fan
- The transition from Steve Spurrier to Ron Zook and Ron Zook to Urban Meyer
- What went wrong under Zook
- Why didn't he stay to play for Meyer
- Seeing his teammates win the 2006 National Championship
- and more
LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown
