Jaguars roll out plans for fans during NFL draft

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The NFL draft goes on and the Jaguars will do their best to keep fans engaged during a first-of-its kind virtual event on Thursday.

There’s no draft party at TIAA Bank Field like in previous years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Jaguars will connect with fans through their social media channels during the first round.

Jacksonville has 12 picks in the draft, including first-round selections at Nos. 9 and 20.

The Jaguars will have a virtual draft party Thursday night with the “DUUUVAL Draft Night IG Live Countdown” from 7-8 p.m. Numerous current and former Jaguars players and coaches are scheduled to be on during the hour on Instagram Live, including coach Doug Marrone, former running backs Fred Taylor and Maurice Jones-Drew and receiver DJ Chark. Three-time Olympics gold medalist Ryan Murphy, a Bolles School graduate, is also a guest.

Fans will have opportunities to win prizes during the hour.

The Jaguars are also putting on a virtual trivia event Friday at 5 p.m. Fans looking to take part can do so by logging on to Jaguars.com or through the team’s official app at 5 p.m. The trivia is 30 minutes long and will award several prizes.

The first round of the NFL draft begins at 8 p.m. on Thursday night and will be televised across ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network. Rounds 2 and 3 of the draft start Friday at 7 p.m. and Rounds 4-7 begin Saturday at 12:30 p.m.