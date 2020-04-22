Gators Breakdown: NFL Draft 2020 Preview

The University of Florida churns out NFL prospects every year and 2020 will be no different. With the NFL Draft this coming week, the Gators could place at least 10 players on NFL rosters.

David Waters is joined by Zach Goodall and Demetrius Harvey, from Sports Illustrated's AllGators, to break down Florida's draft prospects.

Will CJ Henderson sneak into the top 10?

Does Van Jefferson fall after an injury was discovered at the NFL Combine?

How will NFL teams value different types of edge rushers Jonathan Greenard and Jabari Zuniga?

All that and more on this episode of Gators Breakdown!

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Play | Stitcher