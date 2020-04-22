65ºF

Gators Breakdown: NFL Draft 2020 Preview

At least ten Gators could be on NFL rosters this weekend

David Waters, News4Jax

Tags: Gators Breakdown, Gators Football, Dan Mullen, SEC, 2020, Florida Gators, NFL Draft, CJ Henderson, Van Jefferson, Jabari Zuniga, Jonathan Greenard, Lamical Perine
Gators Breakdown NFL Draft 2020

The University of Florida churns out NFL prospects every year and 2020 will be no different. With the NFL Draft this coming week, the Gators could place at least 10 players on NFL rosters.

David Waters is joined by Zach Goodall and Demetrius Harvey, from Sports Illustrated's AllGators, to break down Florida's draft prospects.

  • Will CJ Henderson sneak into the top 10?
  • Does Van Jefferson fall after an injury was discovered at the NFL Combine?
  • How will NFL teams value different types of edge rushers Jonathan Greenard and Jabari Zuniga?

All that and more on this episode of Gators Breakdown!

