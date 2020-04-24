Gators Breakdown: CJ Henderson drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars 

Former Gators cornerback CJ Henderson was drafted ninth overall in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

David Waters is joined by News4Jax Sports Anchor, Cole Pepper, to break down how the Jaguars got to the point of selecting Henderson and why it makes sense. David also notes how Henderson’s pick fits into the Gators’ first round draft history.

