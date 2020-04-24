Jaguars add playmaker Shenault in 2nd round of draft

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars turned their attention to offense early during the second round of the NFL draft on Friday night.

After going heavy on defense in the opening round, Jacksonville added Colorado receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. with pick No. 42 on Friday night.

It gives second-year quarterback Gardner Minshew II a young receiver to grow with and adds another playmaker to a young corps that includes DJ Chark, Dede Westbrook and Chris Conley.

Shenault (6-1, 227 pounds) had 142 catches for 1,775 yards and 10 touchdowns over his last two seasons. He’s quick and a yard after the catch machine. Shenault isn’t as fast (4.58 time in the 40-yard dash) as some receivers, but he’s exceptional with the ball in his hands and making defenders miss.

The Jaguars drafted Florida cornerback at No. 9 and LSU defensive end/linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson at No. 20 in the first round.

The run on receivers begin immediately in the second round, with Clemson’s Tee Higgins and USC’s Michael Pittman Jr. going to the Bengals and Colts, respectively. Georgia running back D’Andre Swift went next to the Lions. Indianapolis traded up with Cleveland to sneak in front of the Jaguars at No. 41 to draft Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor.