Jaguars address DL, draft Ohio State’s Davon Hamilton

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville continued to touch up its defense in the draft, selecting defensive tackle Davon Hamilton from Ohio State.

Among the greatest areas of need entering the draft, the Jaguars have addressed the bulk of those through the first three rounds. Defensive help came Thursday night. A playmaker came early on Friday. And Hamilton’s selection at pick No. 73 at least put a new body along the line where the personnel losses have been steep since last year.

Hamilton (6-4, 320 pounds) will enter a tackle rotation that has lost mainstays like Marcell Dareus and Calais Campbell since last season. He had 28 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, six sacks and a fumble recovery as a redshirt senior for the Buckeyes.

Interior defensive line and cornerback were arguably the biggest areas of need for the Jaguars entering the draft.

Earlier Friday, the Jaguars drafted Colorado receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. in the second round at pick No. 42.

The Jaguars drafted Florida cornerback at No. 9 and LSU defensive end/linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson at No. 20 in the first round on Thursday night.

Jaguars 2020 draft picks

Pick, Player, Position, College

9. CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

20. K’Lavon Chaisson, LB/DE, LSU

42. Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado

73. Davon Hamilton, DT, Ohio State