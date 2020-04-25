News4Jax final draft reactions: All about defense this year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The NFL draft wrapped up Saturday night with the Jaguars holding on to all 12 picks and going trade-free through the three rounds. Defense was the main point of emphasis, with seven of the 12 selections devoted to that side of the ball.

They added a hometown player in Oakleaf High School graduate Shaquille Quarterman, a linebacker from Miami, and added both a quarterback, receiver and tight end on Saturday.

The picks

No., Player, Position, College

9. CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

20. K’Lavon Chaisson, LB/DE, LSU

42. Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado

73. Davon Hamilton, DT, Ohio State

116. Ben Bartch, OT, St. John’s University (Minn.)

137. Josiah Scott, CB, Michigan State

140. Shaquille Quarterman, LB, Miami

157. Daniel Thomas, S, Auburn

165. Collin Johnson, WR, Texas

189. Jake Luton, QB, Oregon State

206. Tyler Davis, TE, Georgia Tech

223. Chris Claybrooks, CB, Memphis

The grades

Justin Barney: B+

The Jaguars are done with the 2020 draft and brought in a haul, 12 players. Overall, a job well done for a roster with plenty of holes.

I thought they addressed their biggest needs early and they kept on at it on Day 3, using a slew of picks on defense. Man, they need help on defense. They didn’t feel comfortable going in to the season with as little depth as they had in the secondary and used four picks on players who will play there.

First-rounder CJ Henderson is the main guy slotted to fill a starting role at corner and his growth will be key. Collin Johnson in the fifth round could be a big get. Watch his highlights. Second-round receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. has playmaking ability. Get him the ball, Jaguars. Sixth-round quarterback Jake Luton had better grade than where he was drafted.

Will be interesting to see if Jacksonville keeps three QBs on its roster. I really like the Shaquille Quarterman pick. He’s a local guy, but Quarterman was a ballplayer at Miami. I think he’s the best Day 3 pick of Jacksonville and will see playing time this season, even beyond special teams. I would have preferred to see tight end addressed before Day 3.

A running back could have been picked up, too, especially if trade talks involving Leonard Fournette go anywhere.

Jamal St. Cyr: A

Twelve picks. I never thought they would use all 12 picks, but the Jaguars proved me wrong. The Jaguars made it clear that they wanted to add high character players and that is just what they did. From top to bottom, this year's draft class should be able to make an immediate impact.

I think Collin Johnson and Shaquille Quarterman will be the steals of this year’s draft. Out of 12 picks, the Jaguars added seven defensive players and hopefully that youth movement will find some early success next season.

I expect Chaisson and CJ Henderson to be inserted as starters next season, while Hamilton, Scott, and Quarterman will likely start the year as special teamers with an opportunity to earn snaps on defense.

As for the offensive players, only Shenault has a direct role in early playing time. If the Jaguars come up with creative ways to get him the ball he will be a fan favorite very quickly.

Ben Bartch will likely take a year or two to adjust to the NFL before being able to compete for a starting position. Collin Johnson’s size should make him a red-zone threat from day one. Johnson likely will start the year as the Jaguars fourth or fifth receiver.

The Jaguars are building a talented young core. There will be some growing pains along the way but if this group and can reach their potential the future looks very bright.