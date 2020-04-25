Raines grad Kindley drafted by Dolphins in fourth round

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Raines High School product Solomon Kindley got his NFL call on Saturday.

The Georgia offensive guard was drafted in the fourth round of the NFL draft, going 111th overall to the Miami Dolphins.

Kindley was a multi-year starter on the line for Raines and helped the Vikings reach the Class 4A state championship game in 2015. In most seven-round mocks, Kindley was projected as a Day 3 pick, going anywhere from the fourth to the seventh round.

Big man to the 305 💪 pic.twitter.com/I7VRvAG46f — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) April 25, 2020

Kindley was a starter at guard for the Bulldogs and declared for the draft as a redshirt junior. At 6-3, 337 pounds, Kindley already has NFL size. And the Dolphins traded up in the fourth round to draft him. He is the first Raines product to be selected in the draft since Louis Nix was taken by the Texans in 2014.