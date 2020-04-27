Jaguars announce 18 undrafted free agent signings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two days after wrapping up a dozen-player NFL draft class, the Jaguars announced the additions of 18 free agents signings.

Florida receiver Josh Hammond is likely the most recognizable name among the 18 players. Five signees were defensive players, but the bulk of Monday’s additions came on the offensive side of the ball.

To make room on the roster, the Jaguars released kicker Jon Brown, linebacker Austin Calitro, offensive lineman Donnell Greene, receiver Charone Peake and receiver/cornerback Jayson Stanley.

Among the 12 draft selections this year included first-round picks CJ Henderson of Florida and K’Lavon Chaisson of LSU. Oakleaf High School graduate Shaquille Quarterman, a Miami product, was a fourth-round pick.

Jaguars undrafted free agent signees

NAME, POS., HT., WT., SCHOOL

Luq Barcoo, CB, 6-1, 175, San Diego State

Doug Costin, DT, 6-2, 295, Miami (Ohio)

Nathan Cottrell, RB, 5-11, 193, Georgia Tech

Ben Ellefson, TE, 6-3, 250, North Dakota State

Nate Evans, LB, 6-1, 241, Central Florida

Tavien Feaster, RB, 5-11, 221, South Carolina

Josh Hammond, WR, 6-0, 194, Florida

Amari Henderson, CB, 6-1, 180, Wake Forest

Ross Matiscik, LS, 6-0, 235, Baylor

Steven Nielson, OL, 6-8, 307, Eastern Michigan

Austen Pleasants, OL, 6-7, 328, Ohio

J.R. Reed, S, 6-1, 202, Georgia

James Robinson, RB, 5-9, 219, Illinois State

Marvelle Ross, WR, 5-9, 180, Notre Dame College

Connor Slomka, FB, 6-0, 240, Army

Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms, OL, 6-5, 330, Missouri

Kobe Williams, CB, 5-10, 174, Arizona State

Brandon Wright, K, 5-10, 182, Georgia State