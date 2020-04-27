Jaguars announce 18 undrafted free agent signings
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two days after wrapping up a dozen-player NFL draft class, the Jaguars announced the additions of 18 free agents signings.
Florida receiver Josh Hammond is likely the most recognizable name among the 18 players. Five signees were defensive players, but the bulk of Monday’s additions came on the offensive side of the ball.
To make room on the roster, the Jaguars released kicker Jon Brown, linebacker Austin Calitro, offensive lineman Donnell Greene, receiver Charone Peake and receiver/cornerback Jayson Stanley.
Among the 12 draft selections this year included first-round picks CJ Henderson of Florida and K’Lavon Chaisson of LSU. Oakleaf High School graduate Shaquille Quarterman, a Miami product, was a fourth-round pick.
Jaguars undrafted free agent signees
NAME, POS., HT., WT., SCHOOL
Luq Barcoo, CB, 6-1, 175, San Diego State
Doug Costin, DT, 6-2, 295, Miami (Ohio)
Nathan Cottrell, RB, 5-11, 193, Georgia Tech
Ben Ellefson, TE, 6-3, 250, North Dakota State
Nate Evans, LB, 6-1, 241, Central Florida
Tavien Feaster, RB, 5-11, 221, South Carolina
Josh Hammond, WR, 6-0, 194, Florida
Amari Henderson, CB, 6-1, 180, Wake Forest
Ross Matiscik, LS, 6-0, 235, Baylor
Steven Nielson, OL, 6-8, 307, Eastern Michigan
Austen Pleasants, OL, 6-7, 328, Ohio
J.R. Reed, S, 6-1, 202, Georgia
James Robinson, RB, 5-9, 219, Illinois State
Marvelle Ross, WR, 5-9, 180, Notre Dame College
Connor Slomka, FB, 6-0, 240, Army
Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms, OL, 6-5, 330, Missouri
Kobe Williams, CB, 5-10, 174, Arizona State
Brandon Wright, K, 5-10, 182, Georgia State
