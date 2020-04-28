Trade talk not slowing down a motivated Fournette

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The NFL draft has come and gone and Leonard Fournette is still the Jaguars running back.

In a post on Twitter Monday night, Fournette made his first public comments since reports surfaced that Jacksonville was exploring trade offers for the former first-round draft pick, saying that he would be well-prepared and ready to go when football ramps up in 2020.

I don’t know what the future holds but I promise that every day I’m gonna bust my ass. I know it’s a business and I’ll be ready at my best for the next season #BigBN pic.twitter.com/c9lFr2Gh5U — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) April 28, 2020

"I don’t know what the future holds but I promise that every day I’m gonna bust my ass. I know it’s a business and I’ll be ready at my best for the next season,” he posted on Twitter.

The Jaguars didn’t take a running back in last week’s draft, despite a report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter saying that Jacksonville had put Fournette on the trade block.

Fournette will earn a little more than $4.1 million in base salary this season, but has a cap hit of a bit over $8.6 million, according to Spotrac. The Jaguars can still pick up his fifth-year option if they do so by 11:59 p.m. on May 4. That would guarantee Fournette more than $8.6 million for 2021.

Fournette has rushed for 2,631 yards in 36 regular season games for the Jaguars since they made him the No. 4 overall pick in 2017. His 1,674 yards from scrimmage last year showcased that Fournette could serve as a multipurpose player out of the backfield, although he found the end zone just three times.

Fournette bounced back from a miserable 2018 season (439 rushing yards) where his maturity was called into question.