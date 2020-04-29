69ºF

Gators Breakdown: Gators still among nation’s best for producing NFL players

Florida only behind four schools for most 2020 NFL Draft picks

David Waters, News4Jax

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 30: Head Coach Dan Mullen of the Florida Gators raises the Orange Bowl Trophy after winning the Capital One Orange Bowl against the Virginia Cavaliers at Hard Rock Stadium on December 30, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images) (2019 Getty Images)

By the time the final pick had been made, seven former Florida Gators had their name called during the 2020 NFL Draft. With those seven picks, the Gators finished only behind LSU, Michigan, Ohio St., and Alabama for the most picks.

David Waters and Will Miles (ReadandReaction.com) are joined by Tyler Moss, from Fantasy Stock Exchange, to review the seven draft picks for the Gators. Also, head coach Dan Mullen spoke to the media earlier this week for the first time since mid-March and have his thoughts on the state of college football, and his team, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

