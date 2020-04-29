Jaguars kick off their virtual offseason program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Now that the NFL draft is over, teams around the league are kicking off their virtual workout programs this week.

Tuesday marked the first day of the Jaguars’ virtual workouts.

“Obviously, it is going to important for us. Offensively, there are a lot of things that have changed, whether it be terminology or different types of concepts," said head coach Doug Marrone.

Jacksonville’s virtual offseason program will allow players to meet with coaches and be sent workouts by the team.

“I been training myself, along with other few teammates, but I feel like the virtual thing will be pretty good. Even though it will be different, I feel like we will be able to get a lot done," said offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor.

When players workout together, they can bond and build a relationship, but Marrone thinks that doing things virtually will make that much tougher.

“I don’t feel a challenge. We are all going through the same thing, so it is an equal playing field. The biggest thing for me is that we are going to be a young football team with young guys," Marrone said.

The virtual period will consist of three straight weeks of classroom instruction, workouts and non-football educational programs that use videoconferencing.

Next on the schedule for the Jaguars is organized team activities, but the NFL has not announced if OTAs will be able to happen in person or virtually