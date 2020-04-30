Recruiting dead period forces colleges to get creative in attracting athletes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Spring is normally a busy recruiting period for college coaches around the country as they visit and get to know athletes.

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed all of that.

The NCAA has extended what’s called recruiting’s “dead period” to May 31. In short, coaches can still communicate with prospective recruits and transfers so long as it is not done in person. Calling, texting, direct messaging on social media, emailing, Skype, FaceTime and Zoom are all permissible but recruits are not allowed to set foot on campus. It’s forcing coaches around the country to adapt and players to commit to a school without ever knowing what the campus looks like in person.

University of North Florida men’s basketball coach Matthew Driscoll said that this is an entirely new process for everyone.

“People shouldn’t use the word normal because normal is just a setting on a washing machine,” he said.

Thanks to some creative thinking from Osprey coaches Stephen Perkins and Ian Gibson, UNF has still been able to show recruits what it is like to be an Ospreys athlete.

The coaches created a video of campus that shows recruits everything from classrooms to student life.

Driscoll said the video has worked well and has helped them land some recruits.

“They loved it, I’ll tell you what, they loved they loved the fact that it was all-encompassing and we have two kids committed that have signed that had to go through that scenario,” he said.

Driscoll doesn’t know when he will be able to get his team on the court together but he says the biggest adjustment for him will be not being able to hug his players every day.