Jaguars games in London unlikely to take place, report

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – When the Jaguars announced they would be playing two home games in London during the 2020 season, there was substantial pushback from fans. Now, it appears that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, those games, and other games NFL games scheduled to be played overseason, will not be played in the United Kingdon.

The Daily Mail of London reported that Premier League Club Tottenham Hotspur and the English Football Association stand to lose millions of pounds each with NFL games not being played at the New White Hart Lane and Wembley Stadium.

As it relates to the two games at Tottenham, the Daily Mail reports, "The club have a 10-year agreement to put on two matches a season which began last year, but given the uncertainty surrounding international travel and mass events, hosting games in London this October is not feasible and the NFL are expected to complete their entire season in America.

“The NFL’s impending announcement is also a setback for the FA, who were due to hold two games at Wembley and will also lose millions, but is a bigger blow for Tottenham given the amount they invested in a retractable pitch which has only been used once, and the costs of servicing the stadium’s £637m debt.”

The NFL schedule is expected out by Saturday. The schedule release was pushed back by the global pandemic. In addition to a pair of Jaguars “home” games, The Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons were expected to play in London, as were the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins.