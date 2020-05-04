London games returning home for Jaguars in 2020

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars are bringing their two home games back from across the pond.

The NFL announced on Monday that it would not play its international schedule in 2020 as it continues to navigate sports in a pandemic. That’s great news for Jaguars fans as it means the two games that it had scheduled for London this year will now move back to TIAA Bank Field.

The full NFL schedule is expected to be released by May 9.

Jaguars fans are sure to be thrilled with the news considering the backlash that owner Shad Khan received after he announced to put an additional game in London in 2020. Jacksonville had played a home game in London every year since 2013.