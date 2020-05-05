Jaguars schedule to be released Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Delayed by the global pandemic, the Jaguars’ schedule, and that of the rest of the NFL, will be released Thursday evening at 8 p.m. on NFL Network, the NFL app and NFL.com.

The schedule will include no international games, the league announced Monday.

The Jaguars’ opponents are already known. Thursday’s release will include game dates and times as well as whether the Jaguars will be scheduled to play any games in primetime.

The Jaguars will host the Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, and three AFC South division rivals, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans.

The Jaguars will travel to face the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings as well as the Texans, Colts and Titans.