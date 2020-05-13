80ºF

AP source: Miami Marlins to furlough some employees June 1 due to coronavirus

Steven Wine

Associated Press

In this May 3, 2019, file photo, Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter talks with reporters before a baseball game against the Atlanta Bravesin Miami. Marlins CEO Derek Jeter told team employees during a conference call Monday, April 20, 2020, he is forgoing his salary during the coronavirus pandemic, a person familiar with the discussions told The Associated Press. The person confirmed Jeter's comments to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Marlins have not commented publicly on the call. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
MIAMI – The Miami Marlins will temporarily furlough 90 to 100 baseball operations employees beginning June 1 because of the coronavirus pandemic, a person familiar with the decision said Wednesday.

The person confirmed the furloughs to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Marlins didn’t comment publicly. The Marlins are the Major League Baseball parent club of the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

The Tampa Bay Rays were the first team to announce furloughs of staff in late April.

About 40 percent of the baseball operations staff will be affected, with the status of those furloughed to be evaluated monthly, the person said. Their health benefits will continue through the end of October.

Last month Marlins CEO Derek Jeter told team employees he was forgoing his salary during the pandemic, and other members of the executive team agreed to take pay cuts.

Major League Baseball’s opening day was to have been March 26. Owners have discussed the possibility of starting the season around the Fourth of July in ballparks without fans.

