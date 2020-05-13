UFC back in Jacksonville for 2nd of 3 events this month

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The UFC is back in town on Wednesday night — albeit, without fans in the audience — with the second of its three cards in a week in Jacksonville.

UFC Fight Night is at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena with 12 total bouts on the card. It begins at 6 p.m. with preliminaries and will be held without fans as safety precautions against the COVID-19 pandemic are enforced. The third and final card will be held in town Saturday night.

It comes after the promotion held its UFC 249 event last Saturday night at the arena in the first major sporting event to take place since widespread precautions were put into place due to the coronavirus.

Preliminary bouts start at 6 p.m. followed by the main card at 9. Fights will be televised on ESPN+.

While still some major fights, UFC Fight Night events are a step down the promotion’s ladder from matches like last week’s card that featured Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson for the interim lightweight championship.

UFC president Dana White told News4Jax last week that the promotion would “100%” return to Jacksonville in the future when fans could attend.

Wednesday night, main card, 9 p.m.

Anthony Smith (31-14) vs. Glover Teixera (30-7), light heavyweight

Ben Rothwell (37-12) vs. Ovince Saint Preux (24-13), heavyweight

Alexander Hernandez (11-2) vs. Drew Dober (22-9, 1 no contest), lightweight

Ricky Simon (15-3) vs. Ray Borg (13-4), bantamweight

Andre Arlovski (28-18, 2 no contest) vs. Philipe Lins (0-0), heavyweight

Michael Johnson (20-15) vs. Thiago Moses (12-4), lightweight

Preliminaries, 6 p.m.

Andrei Arlovski (28-18) vs. Philipe Lins (14-3), heavyweight

Michael Johnson (20-15) vs. Thiago Moises (12-4), lightweights

Sijara Eubanks (5-4) vs. Sarah Moras (5-6), women’s bantamweight

Gabriel Benitez (21-8) vs. Omar Antonio Morales Ferrer (9-0), lightweight

Hunter Azure (7-0) vs. Brian Kelleher (20-10), featherweights

Chase Sherman (11-5) vs. Isaac Villanueva (16-9), heavyweights