Georgia says no decision yet on return to high school football practice

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Georgia High School Association has extended the dates that physicals are valid through and said that it has not put the framework in place for a potential return to football as it continues to monitor recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement posted on Thursday afternoon, the GHSA said that all athletes who had valid physicals during the 2019-20 school year would be honored through July 27, 2020. At this point, July 27 is the first official practice date for the 2020-21 school year.

In a statement, Robin Hines, commissioner of the GHSA, said reports of resuming football practice are not true.

“There have been numerous reports that the GHSA has released a return to practice for football. This is fake news as we have not released any schedule for return to practice. We are meeting with our Sports Medicine Advisory Committee and gathering information from many different sources,” Hines said. “We are Hopeful for a measured return with restrictions in June and hopefully the data will continue to support this effort. We will put a plan together as soon as possible for the Board of Trustees to consider and let you know as soon as this is completed. Until that time, all GHSA sports and activities are suspended.”

Fall sports that hold tryouts in the spring would be allowed to reschedule those once the GHSA is given permission to return.

The GHSA officially canceled the remainder of the 2019-20 athletics year on April 2 after Gov. Brian Kemp said distance learning would continue through the rest of the academic year. The Florida High School Athletic Association canceled spring sports officially on April 18. It has not announced any plans on when sports and practices would resume.