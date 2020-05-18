All-News4Jax wrestling: Fleming Island’s Chad Nix leads the way

Chad Nix was not happy.

After finishing in third place in the 2019 Class 3A state wrestling tournament, Nix, then a junior at Fleming Island, was in no mood to celebrate. Most grapplers would have been ecstatic over a state finish that high.

Nix is not like most wrestlers. He set a goal of a state championship and missed out on it. That wouldn’t happen again.

“Came right back in the [weight] room on that Monday,” he said. “Really a lot about just positioning, little things. Constant wrestling. Just little tweaks we needed to make. When you’re wrestling another whose really good, nationally ranked guy its that little mistake that could decide the moment in the match.”

Those tweaks worked for Nix, the All-News4Jax wrestler of the year. He barreled through 2020 and closed the deal, this time in the 220-pound weight class. Nix finished 64-1 and gave up just one point in the bracket during a dominant run to a championship.

Not even winning that title gave Nix ultimate satisfaction. Sure, one box had been checked off the list, but Nix has far greater goals. He’s headed to college at Campbell, where he hopes to wrestle at heavyweight. Ending his high school career with a state championship was nice, but Nix said it was just one more step in the process.

“Not really, to be honest, I came off the mat kind of like disappointed. … If I pinned the kid we would have came in second in the team race but we came in third by a point,” said Nix, who is ranked 12th nationally by InterMat and the only Floridian in that top 12.

“For me at least, that was kind of what was on my mind. To be honest it wasn’t much celebration at first. It’s just really a steppingstone, something I needed to do to get to my further goals. Just something I needed to do. I had such a high standard the past four years, I finally got to it. Just another moment, just another match.

FIRST TEAM

Weight, Name, School, Class

106, Jayce Paridon, University Christian, 7th.

Comment: Season record 50-12. District 4-1A runner-up, Region 1-1A 3rd place, 1A state 5th place.

113, Hunter Herrington, Fleming Island, Jr.

Comment: Season record 40-8. District 1-3A champ, Region 1-3A champ, 3A state 3rd place.

120, Kyle Hopkins, Raines, Sr.

Comment: Season record 43-8. District 3-1A champ, Region 1-1A champ, 1A state 6th place.

126, Matthew Rodriquez, Ridgeview, Jr.

Comment: Season record 66-1. District 4-1A champ, Region 1-1A champ, 1A state runner-up.

132, Ian McGuigan, Columbia, Sr.

Comment: Season record 51-11. District 2-2A runner-up, Region 1-2A runner-up, one win short of 2A state medal.

138, Dalton Williams, Fleming Island, Sr.

Comment: Season record 42-5. District 1-3A champ, Region 1-3A champ, 3A state 4th place.

145, Blane DeFord, Flagler Palm Coast, So.

Comment: Season record 53-8. District 2-3A champ, Region 1-3A runner-up, 3A state 4th place.

Comment: Season record 62-8. District 1-3A champ, Region 1-3A champ, 3A state 6th place.

152, Tanner Hill, Fleming Island, Sr.

Comment: Season record 58-11. District 1-3A champ, Region 1-3A runner-up, 3A state 5th place.

160, Luke Chop, Fleming Island, Sr.

Comment: Season record 61-8. District 1-3A champ, Region 1-3A champ, 3A state 3rd place.

170, Quenteen Robinson, Matanzas, Sr.

Comment: Season record 42-4. District 4-2A champ, Region 1-2A champ, 2A state 3rd place.

182, Jacob Moore, Orange Park, Sr.

Comment: Season record 38-6. District 2-2A runner-up, Region 1-2A runner-up, 2A state 6th place.

195, Jeffrey Lascano, Fleming Island, Sr.

Comment: Season record 45-10. District 1-3A champ, Region 1-3A champ, 3A state 6th place.

220, Chad Nix, Fleming Island, Sr.

Comment: All-News4Jax wrestler of the year. Finished 64-1. District 1-3A champ, Region 1-3A champ, 3A state champ.

285, Anthony Cinelli, Flagler Palm Coast, Sr.

Comment: Season record 36-8. District 2-3A runner-up, Region 1-3A 3rd place, 3A state 4th place.

SECOND TEAM

Weight, Name, School, Class

106, Maverick Rainwater, Clay, So.

Comment: Season record 22-11. District 4-1A 3rd, Region 1-1A champ, 1-2 at 1A state meet.

113, DaQuan King, Raines, So.

Comment: Season record 57-5. District 3-1A champ, Region 1-1A runner-up, 1A state 3rd place.

120, Luke Davis, Clay, Sr.

Comment: Season record 36-16. District 4-1A champ, Region 1-1A 3rd place, 1 match from 1A state medal.

126, Shaun Culbreth, Matanzas, Sr.

Comment: Season record 50-7. District 4-2A champ, Region 1-2A runner-up, 1-2 at 2A state meet.

132, Isaac Padgett, Fleming Island, So.

Comment: Season record 40-19. District 1-3A champ, Region 1-3A runner-up, 0-2 at 3A state meet.

138, Kyle Peacock, Flagler Palm Coast, So.

Comment: Season record 42-8. District 2-3A champ, Region 1-3A runner-up, 1-2 at 3A state meet.

145, Gannon Janssen, Fleming Island, Sr.

Comment: Season record 62-8. District 1-3A champ, Region 1-3A champ, 3A state 6th place.

152, Cale Hoskinson, Clay, Jr.

Comment: Season record 51-7. District 4-1A champ, Region 1-1A champ, 1A state 3rd place.

160, Ahmahd Denmark, Lee, Jr.

Comment: Season record 40-4. District 3-2A champ, Region 1-2A champ, 2A state runner-up.

170, Connor Spossey, Menendez, Jr.

Comment: Season record 48-7. District 5-1A champ, Region 2-1A runner-up, 1A state 5th place.

182, Jalen Hines, Creekside, Sr.

Comment: Season record 39-8. District 1-3A champ, Region 1-3A 3rd place, 1-2 at 3A state meet.

195, Jamari Watson, Raines, So.

Comment: Season record 26-9. District 3-1A champ, Region 1-1A 4th place, 1-2 at 1A state meet.

220, Garrett Tyre, Clay, So.

Comment: Season record 47-16. District 4-1A champ, Region 1-1A champ, 1A state 5th place.

285, Jamon Goodwine, Raines, Sr.

Comment: Season record 48-5. District 3-1A champ, Region 1-1A champ, 1A state 6th place.

Honorable mention

Bartram Trail: Ethan Vugman (106, Fr.); Trevor Tagarelli (126, Jr.).

Bishop Kenny: Sebastian Deara (126, So.); Ryan Mayer (113, Jr.); Roberto Cuartero (138, Fr.).

Bolles: Jacob Witt (106, So.); Tyson Riley (138, So.); Ethan Asbury (182, Jr.); Jack Pyburn (220, So.).

Clay: Dominic Martin (145, Fr.); Isaiah Clifford (170, Sr.); Jordan Bell (182, Sr.); Joe Grelli (195, Sr.); Derrek Mosley (285, So.); Madisyn Blackburn (128, So.).

Columbia: Brett Millard (106, Jr.); Alex McGuigan (138, Sr.); Obie Smith (152, Jr.).

Episcopal: Joe Jackson (120, Jr.); Reid Hampton (152, Sr.).

Fernandina Beach: Jeremy Mahoney (126, Jr.); Jeremiah Giedrys (170, Sr.).

First Coast: Josiah Mossor (145, Jr.); DeVante Wyatt (170, Sr.).

Flagler Palm Coast: Kole Hannant (106, Fr.); Joseph Rizzo (113, Sr.); Drew Dance (132, Sr.); Timothy King (152, So.).

Fleming Island: Ryan Hobson (120, Jr.); Riley Holton (126, Jr.); Gavin Smith (170, Jr.); Nick Janssen (182, Sr.); Raul Gonzalez (285, Jr.).

Fletcher: Ana Bradshaw (106, Jr.); Joel Rodriguez (152, Jr.); Ethan Hollenbach (220, Jr.).

Lee: Craig Harper (220, Jr.).

Mandarin: Tony Carter (182, So.).

Matanzas: Ethan Goodman (120, Sr.); Griffin Wilder (145, Sr.); Noel Alicea (152, Sr.); Robert Elder (285, Jr.); Riley White (117, Jr.); Morgan Morrison (162, Jr.).

Nease: Trevion Demus (113, Sr.).

Oakleaf: Marcus McGee (120, So.); David Parkes (152, Jr.); Josh Murrell (285, Sr.).

Orange Park: Davon Bailey (120, Jr.); Cameron Broughton (145, Sr.); Andrea Smith (197, So.).

Palatka: Ontarriyus Reid (120, Sr.); Drevon Wallace (126, Sr.).

Parker: Ashley Saddler (160, Sr.).

Ponte Vedra: Alex De Almeida (138, Sr.); Ethan Baur (160, Sr.); Rett Maritato (170, Jr.).

Raines: Raynarde Thomas (170, Jr.).

Ridgeview: Gabe Guzman (145, Sr.).

Sandalwood: Lavaughn Brown (138, Sr.).

St. Augustine: Gabe Galloza (145, Jr.); Ryan Murphy (182, Jr.).

Suwannee: Xander Kirkland (120, Jr.); Timothy Jolicoeur (126, Jr.); Jaxon Sansouci (132, Sr.) Tyson Musgrove (138, So.); Blaine Howard (182, Jr.).

University Christian: Egan Gustilo (113, Fr.).

Westside: Angelo Philpot (170, Sr.); John Merritt (182, Jr.); Ray Bolden (285, Jr.).

West Nassau: Bradley Hulett (138, Sr.); Requan Works (160, Sr.).

Yulee: Aston Ricks (152, Jr.); Bradley Durrance (220, Sr.).