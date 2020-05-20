Report: NCAA votes to allow football, hoops athletes to return June 1

The NCAA voted on Wednesday to allow athletes in football and men’s and women’s basketball to return to campus on June 1, according to a report by Yahoo’s Pete Thamel.

The vote by the NCAA Division I Council moves things incrementally toward sports returning this fall, although individual conferences will no doubt see if that timeline is feasible for their member schools and what local restrictions remain in place.

The college football season is scheduled to kick off on Aug. 29. The Yahoo report said that the NCAA would discuss the return of other student athletes soon.