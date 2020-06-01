Jax Beach kindergarten teacher gets memorable end-of-year video call

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Teachers all around the country are trying to find ways to make this year a memorable one for their students. Every so often, things become memorable for the teacher.

At Jacksonville Beach Elementary, parents of a kindergartner made some calls to pull a surprise for their child’s teacher, Lori Cheanvechai.

There are a couple of things you have to know about Cheanvechai.

Lori Cheanvechai, Jacksonville Beach Elementary kindergarten teacher. (Jacksonville Beach Elementary)

First, she’s a big sports fan. Second, she’s a huge fan of the University of Kentucky. So, when Cheanvechai was told that the final virtual meeting of the year with her students was going to have a special guest, she was, to say the least, excited when it turned out to be Jaguars defensive end Josh Allen.

Allen, who made the Pro Bowl as a rookie, starred at Kentucky. Imagine Cheanvechai’s surprise when Allen popped onto the screen.

Allen spent half an hour answering questions from the class on its last day of school. They asked him the kind of questions that only kindergartners ask.

Is football hard?

What’s your favorite team to play against?

Do you remember YOUR kindergarten teacher?

And when asked if he had a pet…

It was quite a way to end an unusual school year.

The kicker — the entire class knew that Allen was going to be on the video conference and they all kept the secret from their teacher.

Somehow.