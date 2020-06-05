Report: High school football title games moving from Daytona

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One half of the high school football state championships will have a new home this year.

According to a report from the Orlando Sentinel, the Class 4A-8A state titles games will look for a new venue after a disappointing 2019 showing at Daytona Stadium. The Class 1A-3A state championship games will remain in Tallahassee.

Bolles was the lone area team to reach the championship round last year, falling to Miami Booker T. Washington 25-21 in the 4A finale.

“We decided mutually to abandon that site,” FHSAA executive director George Tomyn said to the Sentinel. “We had a history of going to Daytona in previous years and it had been a fine location for us. It did not work out well for us last year and we knew we needed to find something different.”

Last year’s title games in Daytona were a mess.

Among some of the issues were major traffic issues in getting into the stadium, parking woes and spotty cell phone service. The Sentinel said that hundreds of fans couldn’t get to the games on time due to traffic congestion on the road in to Daytona Stadium.

The state championships moved out of Orlando’s Camping World Stadium in in 2019 after a 12-year run at the former Citrus Bowl.