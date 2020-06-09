Three UCF football players test positive for coronavirus

ORLANDO, Fla. – Three UCF football student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19, the school announced Tuesday.

The players were tested earlier this month when 60 football players returned to campus for voluntary workouts, according to the school. The trio has been placed in isolation for two weeks and their cases have been reported to the Orange County Health Department, the school said.

Individuals with whom the positive student-athletes have come in direct contact with over the last two weeks are being traced and notified, according to UCF. The Florida Department of Health is providing additional direction on follow-up steps for those who were in close contact.

“Our top priority is to ensure the health and safety of our student-athletes,” UCF vice president and director of athletics Danny White said. “We will do everything necessary to support the student-athletes under our care on campus. Our plan and protocols are working. We will continue working through our medical processes, as this initial testing phase allows us to respond appropriately.”

The isolated student-athletes will be monitored daily via wellness checks. They will also receive contactless meal deliveries, according to the school.

The players are under the care of the UCF Athletics COVID-19 medical team, led by Dr. Michael V. Jablonski, medical director.

“These results are not surprising given the number of tests that were performed and the different areas and regions these players are coming from,” Jablonski said. “It confirms the importance of the protocols that have been established through the work of multiple medical experts.”