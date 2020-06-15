It’s slow, but it’s a start as high school athletes return for workouts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s not full-fledged sports, but it’s a start.

High school fall sports athletes across Clay, Duval and St. Johns counties returned to facilities on Monday, the first steps in getting back to normal in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The virus shuttered schools around the state in mid-March and ultimately scrapped the remainder of spring sports in April.

That wiped out spring football, in addition to championship events like baseball, lacrosse and softball. Slowly, and under a slew of safety precautions, sports workouts have started making their way back.

Among other area districts, counties like Alachua, Bradford, Nassau, Putnam and Union had already been back this month. Georgia announced its schools could return June 8. Flagler is the only regional district not yet underway. The schools there are planning a June 22 return for athletes.

But for three of the largest school districts in the area, Monday was the day they returned.

The new normal for now is a lengthy list of safety protocols for athletes who opt to participate.

Among some of the precautions being taken in Duval County include:

• Groups of not more than 20 athletes, with those same athletes staying together during their assigned times.

• Temperature checks for athletes upon arriving.

• One-hour workout times.

And those safeguards didn’t diminish the spirits, said Sandalwood coach Adam Geis.

“I thought I would get a lot more complaints, kids saying they were not used to it since they were away from it so long,” Geis said. “Not at all. They didn’t care. It was refreshing. Everyone was in extremely high spirits. I was expecting kids to be there, but since it’s not mandatory, I was expecting 20, maybe 30. We had about 40 out there today and I know we’ll have more tomorrow.

“It was a fun time being around each other again. I have not seen a lot of these kids since March. On a scale of one to 10, their spirits were a 10 plus today.”

Added Sandalwood cornerback Robert Simmons: “Feel great. I love my new head coach. I couldn’t ask for more. He speak highly of me. He’s a great dude. The workout? Love it. It’s kinda of scary with everything going on.”

Clay County has a similar phased approach as Duval, using this week’s Phase 1 as a way of acclimating athletes back into workouts. The county has designated this week as outdoor only conditioning. Next week, strength and conditioning can move to indoor facilities.

Fleming Island football coach Damenyum Springs said that players and coaches were glad to be back on the field, even in a limited capacity. Clay County made the decision last Thursday to open facilities Monday for limited workouts, so attendance at Fleming wasn’t what it would have been with more lead time. Springs said that he expects more players as the week moves on, but it was a positive step forward.

“For me, it took awhile. We started getting going, the motor started going and getting back in gear,” Springs said. “By the time we were done, we said, ‘Man, that felt good.’

“It’s been tough, really. Everyone’s been social distancing, staying inside. Some of my staff is not here right now. They had planned vacations during this time. It’s been tough, but we’ve been keeping in touch with the kids through Hudl and through video meetings.”

The Florida High School Athletic Association left the decision when and how to return up to individual school districts. Once Gov. Ron DeSantis announced phased reopenings of the state, school districts began putting plans on place to allow athletes to return to campuses.