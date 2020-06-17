Ability to earn money as college athletes in Florida will be a major draw to keep talent here

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The countdown is on for college sports athletes to earn money in Florida, a very good and long-overdue perk, area high school athletes and coaches say.

A year from now, college athletes in the state will be gearing up for their fall sports seasons. The coronavirus pandemic will — optimistically — be a thing of the past and sports will be inching toward the 2021 year.

In Florida, that has the potential to be unlike anything else. Imagine college basketball stars from Florida or UNF appearing in local television ads. What about Florida State football players endorsing commercial products or popping up in advertisements for car dealerships?

After Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law last week that will enable college athletes at state schools to earn money off of their names, images and likenesses starting July 1, 2021, how much more attractive will that make colleges in Florida for athletes?

Very much so, say area athletes.

The NCAA is expected to announce its results by January of next year to accommodate colleges at the Division I, II and III levels and begin compensating athletes as early as the 2021-22 academic year. As it stands at this moment in time, however, Florida is the only state to have a law in place to start that next year. California and Delaware have laws that go into effect in 2023.

Does that make current recruits scrutinize offers from state schools a little closer than in the past? No doubt.

Sandalwood cornerback Robert Simmons, a consensus three-star prospect in the Class of 2021, said that there’s no question the law will force athletes and their families to look at staying in state a little bit more than in the past.

“Yes, I honestly do,” Simmons said. “It’s very exciting to be able to earn just because everyone doesn’t make to the league or get a shot. So [it’s] really awesome.”

Lee High basketball star Alex Fudge, an All-News4Jax first-team selection and one of the top recruits in the country, said the law is a landmark moment for athletes. He said that it’s not going to definitively make him sign with a state college, but Fudge believes it will force athletes and their families to study their options that much harder.

“Between me and other athletes around the state, this could be big for us,” he said. “Athletes in the past didn’t have the ability to get paid off their name. [Schools were] basically making money off of us. Now the fact that athletes have a chance to play the game and make money, it might make some people go to college [in Florida].

“For me personally, that’s a great opportunity. I’m not saying that will change my decision when choosing a college, but I think it’s a great thing to look into while choosing schools.”

Paying college athletes for their name, image and likeness is no doubt going to be a factor in the world of recruiting, even if colleges are strongly discouraged from using that as a sales pitch.

“I think it’s going to have a major impact and I think it’s a positive impact,” said First Coast High football coach Marty Lee. “Who on earth would have thought years ago that we’d have coaches making $7-$8 million a year. It’s time that the athletes get a piece of that pie. Yes, I do understand that they are getting their college education out of it, but a lot of people don’t understand the time of you performing for your school.”

Athletes and their families are wise enough to know the opportunity in Florida exists that isn’t available in other states. Say that a star basketball player who is already planning to make the leap to the NBA is trying to choose between a college like Florida State and a blue blood like Kansas or Kentucky and plans on only spending a year on campus.

Strictly working off the face value opportunity — the ability for money in the state as opposed to no options elsewhere — that high profile basketball player could spend a year in Tallahassee and earn income from an advertiser before bolting to the NBA. The law said that college athletes can earn fair market value for their services and cannot be paid by colleges or those associated with schools like boosters. But fair market value leaves quite a bit of gray area to operate.

Fudge said that route would definitely appeal to high-profile athletes, especially those in the basketball world.

“Those are going to be the kids who are making a name for themselves. Choosing a college that pays them for their likeness,” Fudge said. “That’s really how you can build a brand as an athlete. The NBA draft comes and they’ve already built a brand for themselves. Some people might stay in the state [for that]. Play a year and have extra cash in my pocket just off of me playing the sport I love? That’s a great decision.”

Karissa L. Niehoff, executive director of the National Federation of State High School Associations, released a response to last week’s law signed that will allow college athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness saying that colleges should not use that as a selling point when trying to get a student-athlete to sign a letter of intent. But that is, at this point, wishful thinking.

“Very simply, the notion of luring a high school student-athlete to a particular college based on the student’s increased chance to earn money from his or her NIL must not be a part of the recruiting process,” the NFHS said. “Parents pushing their kids into specialization in the fight for scholarships would only be exacerbated as families considered the ‘best offer’ from colleges.”