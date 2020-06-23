Shot clock coming to high school basketball in Georgia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Georgia High School Association has put basketball programs on the clock — the shot clock.

On Tuesday, the association voted to approve the addition of a 30-second shot clock in high school basketball, becoming just the ninth state in the country to implement that.

That will be phased in over a three-year period beginning this season. The shot clock will be permitted in only holiday tournaments and showcase games during the 2020-21 year. The following year, the clock can then be used in region games, should individual regions decide collectively to bring it in.

By 2022-23, the shot clock will be used in all high school games in Georgia.

The National Federation of State High School Associations voted down a proposal earlier this year to bring a shot clock to high school hoops.

According to published data, California, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota and Washington all use shot clocks in high school basketball.

The shot clock is meant to keep the game flowing and prevent teams from sitting on the ball and stalling. One of the most memorable high school basketball games in area history came with a stalling game plan.

Bishop Kenny beat state-ranked Nease 9-8 in the district tournament semifinals on Feb. 26, 1993 on a jumper by Shane Talbert with 6 seconds to play.