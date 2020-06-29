Sharks WR Devin Wilson joins Jackson staff as receivers coach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Sharks season ended before it began when the National Arena League canceled the schedule due to the coronavirus, but wide receiver Devin Wilson isn’t letting that keep him from the field.

Wilson is joining the staff at Andrew Jackson High School as the team’s new wide receivers coach.

“I would be lying if I said I wasn’t upset a little about it, but I have trust in the NAL, and that hopefully, we have the right people in the right position to make these decisions…I had extremely high expectations for the 2020 season,” Wilson said in a press release put out by the Sharks.

Wilson was on the Sharks teams that won the NAL championship in both 2017 and 2019. Last season, he caught 102 passes for 1,179 yards and 29 touchdowns. The 2021 NAL season is expected to kick off in April 2021.