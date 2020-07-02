GHSA slowly moves forward in athletes returning to high school sports

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Georgia High School Association continues to move forward in allowing athletes to work out and practice as the fall sports season approaches.

In a recent release, the GHSA outlined new measures that go into effect on Monday for high schools in the state.

Among one of the biggest changes is the ability for schools to incorporate sports specific equipment into their workouts. The GHSA will allow inter-squad competition such as 3 on 3 or 7 on 7 scrimmages. Those are only to occur between members of the same team.

Groups of 50 are allowed and those athletes can now be regrouped. Previously, athletes had to be matched with the same groups daily. Face coverings and masks are recommended but not required.

The GHSA said that “recommendations and restrictions are fluid and subject to change.”

The GHSA allowed schools to resume workouts June 8 so long as they had an infectious disease plan in place.

In the South Georgia region that News4Jax covers, the Glynn Academy football program had halted all workouts until July 6 after one of its players tested positive for COVID-19.

Workouts remain ongoing in Florida, with different counties at different intervals of its return to athletics plan.