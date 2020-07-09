85ºF

Blue Jays sign Trinity Christian grad Austin Martin to record deal

Justin Barney, Sports editor

FILE - In this May 11, 2019, file photo, Vanderbilt's Austin Martin connects for a hit during an NCAA college baseball game against Missouri in Nashville, Tenn. The Detroit Tigers are rebuilding around an impressive group of minor league pitchers. Now, it might be time to add a star hitting prospect to the mix. Whether its Arizona State slugger Spencer Torkelson or Vanderbilts Austin Martin, Detroit has a chance to add another potential standout when it makes the No. 1 selection in Wednesday nights Major League Baseball draft. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, FIle)
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Austin Martin slipped a few spots in the baseball draft but that didn’t matter at all.

The Toronto Blue Jays were thrilled to have Martin and paid him a record-setting bonus to prove it.

The Trinity Christian grad signed a record contract with the Toronto Blue Jays and got a $7,000,825 bonus, nearly a million dollars more than what slot bonus called for. Martin was the No. 5 overall pick in last month’s draft after being projected to go first or second.

It was the second-highest bonus given to a player in this year’s draft class and the most ever given to a Blue Jays draft pick.

Martin, who played at Eagle’s View as a freshman and his final three seasons at Trinity, was a star at Vanderbilt and helped the Commodores win the College World Series as a sophomore.

He can play all over the field and his versatility could help the Blue Jays as early as this year if the team adds him to its 60-player pool.

Martin had a standout career at Vanderbilt, including hitting .392 last season. This year, he was off to another good start before the season was shut down, hitting .377 through 16 games.

