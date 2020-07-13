PGA Tour events will go on without fans for rest of 2019-20 season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The PGA Tour will not have fans at events for the remainder of its season.

The Wyndham Championship (Aug. 13-16) in Greensboro, NC, the Northern Trust (Aug. 20-23), the BMW Championship (Aug. 27-30) and the Tour Championship (Sept. 4-7) all announced in separate statements on Monday that they will go without spectators at tournaments as concerns over the coronavirus pandemic continue.

This week’s Memorial Tournament had initially announced plans to have spectators, but ditched those due to the rise of coronavirus outbreaks across the country.

“As we have said from the start, our No. 1 priority remains the health and safety of everyone in the communities where we are invited guests each week,” said Andy Pazder, PGA Tour chief tournaments and competitions officer in a statement.

The last round of competitive golf on the PGA Tour to include fans was the opening round of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass on March 12.

The U.S. Open (Sept. 18-21) at Winged Foot in New York and the Masters on Nov. 12-15 in Augusta, Ga. have not announced their decisions on fans. Those events are not run by the PGA Tour.