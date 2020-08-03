Jaguars increase in value, now worth $2.33 billion

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Shad Khan has had a very good return on his investment.

The Jaguars are worth $2.33 billion, ranked as the 44th most valuable professional sports franchise in the world by Forbes, a jump from $2.08 billion last year. They are right in front of the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs ($2.3 billion).

He purchased the team from Wayne Weaver in 2011 for $760 million and has spent his time as owner working on expanding the Jaguars brand. Khan and the City of Jacksonville revamped TIAA Bank Field with a slew of upgrades, including massive video boards and in-stadium swimming pools.

He has also put one Jaguars home game in London every season since 2013. This year, Khan announced that two home games would be played in London, although all international games were later canceled due to the pandemic.

Jacksonville broke the billion-dollar barrier in 2015.

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys top Forbes’ list of the most valuable sports franchise, coming in at $5.5 billion. Jones bought the Cowboys for $150 million in 1989. The New York Yankees are second ($5 billion). The New York Knicks ($300 million), Los Angeles Lakers ($4.4 billion) and Golden State Warriors ($4.3 billion) round out the top five.

According to Forbes, 57 sports teams are worth more than $2 billion.

A total of 27 of the NFL’s 32 teams are on the list. The only teams not appearing are Buffalo, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Detroit and Tennessee.